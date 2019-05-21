Sano Blast Leads To Twins Win

The Minnesota Twins' successful West Coast road trip continued Monday with a 3-1 win over the Angels in Los Angeles. The Twins improve to 31-16 with the win.

The game was deadlocked at one heading into the top of the eighth inning when Eddie Rosario singled to center with one out, followed by Miguel Sano smacking a two-run home run to right-center field.

Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi, who did not factor into the decision, lasted five innings while allowing no runs on three hits while striking out six batters. Taylor Rogers picked up the victory for Minnesota with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

The Twins will play in Los Angeles again Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 9:07 on AM 1240, WJON.