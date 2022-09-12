Sandra A. Dahlager, 79, Sauk Rapids

November 16, 1942 - September 10, 2022

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Sandra A. Dahlager, age 79, of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. John Beck will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church.

Sandy was born November 16, 1942 in Fergus Falls to Arthur & Selma (Lerbakken) Hanson. She married Jerome Dahlager on December 27, 1964 in Rothsay, MN. Sandy lived in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area and was an Elementary Teacher for District 742 for 22 years, retiring in 2002. Sandy enjoyed playing cards, reading, being outdoors and spending time on the lake at the cabin up North. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was a mentor to all children. Sandy was a loving and generous grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jerome of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Michelle (Dale) Busch of Brooklyn Park; son, Steven (Regina) of Kimball; grandchildren, Michael, Lauren, Azar, Tova, Amry; sister, Karen (Donald) Cassidy of New York Mills; nephews, Timothy, Jason and Daniel Cassidy and John Dahlager; nieces, Suzanne Frost and Kristine Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister.