Sandie Plafcan, 75, Foley

September 18, 1949 - December 9, 2024

attachment-Sandy Plafcan loading...

Shardon 'Sandie' Plafcan. age 75, of Foley died on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Sandie was born September 18, 1949 in DeSmet, South Dakota to Wallace and June (Lundgren) Mulder. She graduated from Worthington High School, class of 1967. She married Gary Plafcan on September 18, 1971 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Sandie worked for Gamble Robinson/Food Services of America as a bookkeeper for many years. She also worked for Courtesy Auto Transport; PoJo's Store; Dominion Property Management and lastly, the Foley Nursing Center until her retirement. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and playing games and cards. Along with spending time with her family, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren. Sandie never missed an episode of Wheel of Fortune. She was a catechism teacher and parishioner of Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for many years and most recently a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. The family would like to thank Moments Hospice for all of their outstanding care and concern they provided during this time.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary, Foley and daughters: Melissa (Jamie) Faber, Rice; Carissa (Ryan) Keating, Sartell and Kristi (Chad) Kloss, Rice; as well as 6 grandchildren: Jordan Faber, Tyler Faber, Elliayna Karl, Sullivan Keating, Brynlee Kloss, Keagan Kloss and a great grandchild, Hayden Faber. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rex Mulder.