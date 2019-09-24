Sally R. Bork, 73, Clear Lake

November 25, 1945 - September 16, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Sally R. Bork, age 73, who passed away Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Sally was born November 25, 1945 in Minneapolis to Harvey & Helen (Craighead) Eilers. She married Jack Bork and they later divorced. Sally was a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Richfield where she was a member of the Christian Women. She was very involved with the Alzheimer’s Organization. Sally enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Clear Lake, playing the organ and singing, writing poems, baking, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was kind, loving, generous, family orientated, and was very proud of her three boys.

Survivors include her life partner of 25 years, Hank Barksdale of Clear Lake; husband of 27 years and lifelong friend, Jack Bork of Bloomington; sons, Dan (Dana) Bork of Richfield, John (Christy) Bork of LaCenter, WA, and David Bork of Bloomington; sisters and brother, Karol Shankey, Kathy Nordvick, and Tom Eilers; and grandchildren, Emily, Joseph, and Jack Bork. Sally was preceded in death by her parents.