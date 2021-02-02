Sallie A. Bellicot, 39, St. Cloud

June 30, 1981 - January 29, 2021

Funeral services for Sallie Bellicot are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud with visitation one hour prior. Public visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Feb 5, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home on Veteran’s Drive in St. Cloud. Please practice safe social distancing and wear masks. Live stream of funeral Mass Saturday will be available. However in person attendance is encouraged. Private burial with full military honors will be in the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Amery Cemetery (WI).

Sallie Ann (Fall) Bellicot was born June 30, 1981, and entered eternal life on Jan. 29 at her home, surrounded by family, friends, and prayers after fiercely fighting an aggressive form of breast cancer. Sallie left an indelible mark upon this earth with her kindness and positive attitude.

Following a wonderful childhood in Howard Lake filled with boating, camping, and family, she earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science in less than four years at St. Cloud State University. Sallie graduated from Marquette University School of Dentistry, achieving her childhood dream of becoming a dentist. Immediately after graduation, she was commissioned by oath to protect and serve this nation in the U.S. Navy, with most of the years supporting the Marine Corps in North Carolina. After an honorable discharge, she continued to serve our country by providing dental care to our veterans while employed at the VA Medical Center in Saint Cloud.

If you ever shared a room of any size with Sallie, you knew her giggle, her laugh, and her smile. Always present in the Lord’s light, Sallie embodied goodness. She prioritized God, family, and children. Sallie was her children’s greatest champion and truly embodied being a “mama bear.” She loved her children. She loved your children.

Sallie gathered an army of friends everywhere she traveled. Her time in school, the Navy, and at the VA provided her with many “besties” and she adored time spent with each of them.

Giving into God’s plan years ago, she allowed herself to be guided by His light and tried hard to shine it on others. Her “sacrifice now, play later” attitude served her well in building a beautiful life for her family. Sallie and Ken knew each other briefly (while in college) before being brought back together some time later to fall in love - she believed it was His plan to make them ready for each other. They married at Saint Mary’s church in Waverly, November 27, 2004.

Sallie was often told she was enduring hardships not seen by many couples in far longer marriages. She handled the adversity with grace and humility. Cancer ended her life far too soon, but she left us with a smile that eased our transition to lives without her. Her light shines bright and lives on in her daughters: Sophia, Evelyn, and Grace. She fought her cancer with God, family, friends, beauty, grace, humility, and courage.

Travel was a must for Sallie. She loved to plan her family’s next adventure. Among her favorites were recurring trips to France to see beloved family, boating with the family, finding warm sands and sun in the winter, or hiking the woods anywhere. While frugal in many ways, Sallie would spare no expense in creating memories.

Though she received many compliments in life, career awards and honors, she never wanted the attention. She always put others before herself. About 30 minutes after her final breath, and likely seeing from heaven the difficulty her loved ones were having with the loss, she provided a smile, which fittingly will rest on her face for all of eternity.

She loved to give and get hugs. We are sure Sallie gave Jesus the best hug He ever received as she walked through the gates of heaven.

Sallie is survived by her husband Ken and daughters: Sophia, Evelyn, and Grace; paternal grandparents Clinton and Nora Fall of Oakdale; parents Clint and Debra Fall of Howard Lake; sisters and brother Sarah (Kelly) Elson of Colorado Springs, CO; Christopher (Victoria) Fall of Forsythe, GA; Shannon (Daniel) Johnson of Cold Spring.

Sallie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Herman and Beth Tessmer.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. They will be directed to causes dear to Sallie’s heart.