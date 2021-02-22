Russell Nutz, 77, Little Falls

September 26, 1943 - February 19, 2021

Russell Nutz, 77-year-old resident of Little Falls died Friday, February 19 at his home in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Living Hope Church in Little Falls with Rev. Matthew Parker officiating. The burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 25 at Living Hope Church in Little Falls.

Russell Joseph Nutz was born on September 26, 1943 at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, MN to the late Russell Joseph and Audrey (Malloy) Nutz. He attended and graduated from the Mechanics Arts School in 1961. He enrolled in Dunwoody Institute and completed blueprint reading, metal and engine lathe advanced in May of 1962. Russell was united in marriage to Sandra L. Boudreau on August 20, 1962 by the Justice of the Peace in St. Paul. The couple resided in St. Paul, MN and finally settling in Little Falls where they lived for several years. Russell worked for the following businesses throughout his life: Twin Tool, he owned and operated his own business "J.R. Tool", and he was a sales rep for Tool and Die products. He enjoyed softball, bowling, bingo, monthly poker parties with his friends, family events were a special time for Russell. He loved to build things with his grandkids and great-great-grandkids. Russell was a member of the Odd Fellows and the Moose Lodge. He always made time for his bride, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had many words of wisdom for family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra Nutz of Little Falls; children, Shannan (Marlin) Parker of Little Falls, Robert (Clayton) Nutz of South St. Paul, and Andrea (Mark) Mathison of Oakdale; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; siblings, Fran Olds of Emily, Char O'Brien of Emily and William Nutz of Ironton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Troy Joseph Nutz and a grandson, Samuel David Parker