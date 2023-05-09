Rox To Welcome Former Twin Mientkiewicz For Home Opener

The St. Cloud Rox will welcome former Twins first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz to Joe Faber Field for their home opener on Friday, June 2nd.

Mientkiewicz was part of the late 90's through early 2000's Twins teams that pulled the team out if its dark ages and into a team that made regular playoff appearances.

Nicknamed "Eye Chart" (Ok, I admit I have never heard this but it is on Baseball Reference), Mientkiewicz posted a .367 on base percentage in seven seasons (643 games) with the Twins from 1998 to 2004 before moving on to single seasons with Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Boston, the New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mientkiewicz will be available for pictures and to sign autographs from 6:05 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and the first through third innings.

The Rox have had former Twins greats on hand for most of their home openers including Juan Berenguer, Greg Gagne, Tom Brunansky, Jacque Jones, Ron Gardenhire and Christian Guzman.

Other highlights from the 2023 promotional calendar include the traditional Friday Night Fireworks, a Star Wars themed Chisel bobblehead and Sandlot actor Shane Obedzinski (Tommy Timmons) making an appearance at the park.

Tickets for the Rox start at $10 for outfield general admission seats and go up to $32 per game for the Subaru Sports Deck.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. Pregame coverage will begin 30 minutes before first pitch each night.