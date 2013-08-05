Rox Swamp Stingers To Remain Alive In Playoff Hunt

The Rox beat the Willmar Stingers 9-3 Sunday night at Joe Faber Field. Daniel Comstock had a two-RBI double in the first inning to pace the offense, and Eric Nyquist worked through a handful of jams to earn the win for St. Cloud.

St. Cloud pounded out 12 hits in the game, with the first four spots in the order combining to go 8-15 with six runs and four RBI.

Nyquist pitched six innings, allowing ten hits and three runs while striking out seven.

With the win, and Waterloo’s win last night, the Rox remain four games out of first place with seven games left in the regular season, beginning Monday with the Rox final road game of the season at Willmar.