Rox Split Doubleheader vs Honkers

The St. Cloud Rox managed to split a pair of 7 inning games on Wednesday in Rochester, falling 3-2 to the Honkers in game 1 and winning game 2 by the score of 4-3.

Lucas Gather got the start in game 1 for the Rox, lasting only 1 inning after he reached a 35 pitch limit. He gave up a run and picked up a strikeout. RJ Martinez, who was supposed to start game 2, gave up 2 runs in 3 innings of work.

St. Cloud's only scoring of the game came in the 5th inning when Hance Smith knocked in 2 with a double, which gave the Rox a brief lead. Rochester would score 2 in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back.

The Rox rebounded in game 2 thanks to a pair of home runs. Landon Stephens opened the scoring with a solo shot in the 4th inning and Hance Smith continued his great day with a 3 run homer an inning later that proved to be the game winner after Rochester had taken a 2-1 lead.

Getting the start for St. Cloud was Alex Carrillo, who was making his Rox debut. He went 5 innings, giving up 3 runs on 5 hits while picking up 4 strikeouts. Blake Stelzer added 3 strikeouts in 2 innings to pick up the save.

The Rox, 24-19 and 4-4 in the second half, welcome the Mankato Moondogs to St. Cloud on Thursday night. Pregame starts at 6:35 pm with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Catch it on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.