The St. Cloud Rox are playoff bound after winning the second half Great Plains West Division title. St. Cloud will host rival Willmar in game one of a best-of-three series Monday night at Joe Faber Field (7:05, AM 1390 Granite City Sports).

Rox General Manager Mike Johnson joined AM 1240's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to preview the playoffs and talk about what goes into hosting a game on such short notice.