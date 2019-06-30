Rox Fall to Moon Dogs 10-7

The St. Cloud Rox lost 10-7 at home against the Mankato Moon Dogs Sunday afternoon. Mankato surged ahead with a 6-run 6th inning after St. Cloud went out to a 5-3 lead in the 5th inning.

The Rox were led offensively by Brett Bonar with 2 hits and 2 RBIs and Garrett Delano had a hit, a run scored and 1 RBI. Lucas Gather took the loss allowing 2 earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning. Ben Dotzler started the game on the mound for St. Cloud. He allowed 4 earned runs in 5 innings.

St. Cloud has lost 3 games in a row and is 19-14. The Rox will play at Duluth tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.