Rox Blank Honkers 8-0

St. Cloud -- The Rox shutout the visiting Rochester Honkers 8-0 Sunday. Nick Desalvo and Justin Wick combined on the 3-hit shutout for the Rox. Desalvo threw 7 innings with 3 hits allowed, no walks and 7 strikeouts. Justin Wick threw the final 2 innings with no hits or runs allowed with 4 strikeouts.

Ben Carew went 4-4 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI, Garrett Delano had 3 hits and 2 runs scored and Gus Steiger had 3 hits and 1 RBI for St. Cloud. The Rox scored 2 runs in the 1st and 4th innings, added 3 more runs in the 6th inning and 1 run in the 7th.

St. Cloud is 42-23 overall and 22-8 in the 2nd half. The Rox lead the 2nd half Great Plains West Division by 5 games over 2nd place Mankato. St. Cloud plays at Mankato tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:05.