Rosemary Wagner, 87, Pierz

November 5, 1936 - September 23, 2024

attachment-Rosemary Wagner loading...

Rosemary Wagner, 87 year old resident of Pierz, passed away on Monday, September 23 at Harmony House in Pierz. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Rosemary Korsten was born on November 5, 1936 in Macomb, Michigan to the late John Peter and Mary Barbara (Seelen) Korsten. At the age of 10, Rosemary moved with her family to Hillman, MN. She attended District #125 Country School. She graduated from Pierz Memorial High School with the class of 1954. After high school, she moved to Minneapolis, where she worked at Sunshine Biscuit for a short time. Rosemary was united in marriage to Gerald Wagner on February 7, 1955 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman, MN. She worked the following jobs throughout her life: Munsingwear, Woolworths and the Little Falls Greenhouse. Rosie enjoyed bowling, playing cards, remodeling houses, gardening, and bus trips all over the United States. She was a member of St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church, St. John's Christian Women’s, Richardson Lions, Heartland Senior Federation, Club of the Pines and the Hillman Senior Leisure Club.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Wagner, Michael Wagner, Robert (Heather) Wagner, Suzanne Mignano; brother, Ray (Joyce) Korsten; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Wagner, daughter, Linda Wagner and a brother, John Korsten.