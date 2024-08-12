Rosemary O’Konek, 94, St. Cloud

March 1, 1930 - August 6, 2024

Private family funeral services will take place at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Rosemary O’Konek, 94 of St. Cloud who died Tuesday August 6, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Minden Township.

Rosemary was born March 1, 1930 in Rice to Joseph & Clara (Palmersheim) Heim. She married Herman O’Konek on October 3, 1951.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Kautto, Cheryl (Mike) Meyer, Cindy O’Konek (Chris Shorba), granddaughter, Melissa (Adam) Blenkush, grandsons, Brent (Tra) Kautto, Ryan (Lisa) Meyer, Aaron Kautto, Cory Kautto (Nicole Miller), great-grandsons, Cole Blenkush and Weston Meyer, great-granddaughters, Emma Blenkush and Cora Meyer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph, beloved son, Kurt, grandson, Dylan Kautto, and son in law, Jerry Kautto.