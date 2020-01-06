Rosella Mary Hayenga, 91, Kimball

February 18, 1928 – January 4, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Rosella Mary Hayenga, age 91 of Kimball will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 9 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Rosie died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Wednesday at Mary Hall and again after 10:00 AM Thursday at the church. Christian Women will pray at 5:00 PM. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Rosie was born February 18, 1928 in Meeker County to Carl and Christine (Dockendorf) Becker. She married Johnnie Hayenga on September 29, 1951 in Watkins. The couple lived on a farm near Luxemburg and Rosie worked at Armour Products and then Golden Plump, first in St. Cloud and then in Cold Spring. She was a member of the St. Wendelin Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. She volunteered with Catholic Charities and at church during funerals. Rosie enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Rosie is survived by her children; Vernon (Karen) Hayenga, Montrose; Henry (Pamela) Hayenga, St. Cloud; Gretta (Cliff) Morgan, Apex NC; Paul Hayenga, Kimball and Son-in-law; Steve Loch, St. Augusta. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Johnny in 1998, her daughter, Pam Loch in 2018, great granddaughter, Gretta Ann Braegelmann and her brothers and sisters, Gerald Becker, Viola Stanbeck, Myrtle Yanish and Ervin Becker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.