Rose A. Schmainda, 84, Brainerd

June 22, 1940 - June 25, 2024

attachment-Rose Schmainda loading...

Rose Angeline Schmainda, 84, entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Brainerd, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held July 12, 11 am, at Immaculate Conception Church in St. Anna, MN. Fr. Russell Scepaniak will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingman Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Rose “Rosie”, born June 22, 1940, in Little Fork, MN, was the daughter of Frank & Angeline (Skaj) Scepaniak. She graduated from Holdingford High School in 1958 and subsequently obtained a beautician’s license from the St. Cloud Beauty School; a skill she leveraged throughout her life. On April 15, 1961, after faithfully awaiting his return from the Army, she married Richard Schmainda at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Together, with faith and love, they raised three children on the family dairy farm in St. Anna. During her time on the farm, she owned and operated Rosie’s Beauty Shop. She also worked a variety of jobs in St. Cloud before moving there in 2000.

With faith as her foundation, Rose touched the lives of anyone fortunate enough show up at her kitchen table or anywhere else. Her love and joy were boundless and unselfishly shared throughout her life. Rose loved fishing and traveling, combining the two with multiple fly-in fishing trips to Canada. Her other destinations included a pilgrimage to Medjugorje, several Hawaiian excursions, Italy, and visiting various US locations where her daughter, Pam, was stationed in the Air Force.

Rose is survived by her children; Peggy (Steve) Eigen of St. Cloud, MN; Michael (Kathleen) Schmainda of Elm Grove, WI; sister, Linda Schmainda of Glenwood, MN; grandchildren Lauren (Brandon) Blommel, Anna (Tyler) Lunderby, Bridget Schmainda and Matthew Schmainda.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; daughter, Pam (Mike) Hollsten; brothers Eddie, Joseph, Leo, and George Scepaniak.