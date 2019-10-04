Ronald “Ron” H. Otremba, 60, Becker

December 18, 1958 - October 1, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Ronald “Ron” H. Otremba, age 60, who passed away Tuesday. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Knights of Columbus will pray at 6:30 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Ronald Harvey Otremba was born December 18, 1958 in Little Falls to Leo & Louise (Galama) Otremba. He married Betty Larson on May 3, 1986 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. They lived in Little Falls after their marriage and later moved to Clear Lake where they have resided since 1988. Ron was an Instrument & Control Specialist for Xcel Energy, Sherco Plant from 1987-2019. He was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, IBEW Local #160, and was active in the Boys Scouts with his son. Ron enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, discovering new things, woodworking, 4 wheeling, old movies, music especially classic rock, riding his Harley, and Ford Mustangs (he completely restored a ’68). He was a loving, caring, generous, thoughtful man who made people feel special and was everyone’s best friend.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of Clear Lake; son and daughter, Josh of Clear Lake and Emily (Mike Dolecki) of Clear Lake; and siblings, Karen (Dale) Kutzorik of Clear Lake, Jeannie Otremba (Jerry Larson) of Little Falls, Bob of Brainerd, Jim (Carol) of St. Cloud, Susan (Marcel) Pekarek of Foley, Richard of Hudson, WI, Allen (Rosie) of Hendersonville, TN, Kenny (Jean) of Hastings, Mary Otremba of Foley, and Gary (Anne) of Princeton. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law & mother-in-law, Ben & Lila Larson.