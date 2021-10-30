Ronald Leonard Kloss, 71, Royalton

January 18, 1950 - October 25, 2021

Ronald Leonard Kloss, 71-year-old resident of Royalton died on Monday, October 25 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 28 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Ronald was born on January 18, 1950 in Little Falls to the late Leonard and Genevieve (Nouis) Kloss. Ron was raised on a dairy farm near Buckman with his six siblings. He attended country and Catholic school in Buckman and graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School in Pierz. Ron served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged in November of 1970. After he returned home, he worked at Landy's in St. Cloud and also as a drywall carpenter. He was united in marriage to Audrey Jendro on August 24, 1974 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. The couple made their home on a dairy farm near Royalton, where they raised their five children. In 1995, they retired from milking cows and purchased another farm where they operated two Gold'n Plump chicken barns for 25 years. Ron enjoyed playing cards, watching Sylvester Stallone movies, hunting, taking fishing trips to Canada, the occasional drive around the countryside and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Audrey Kloss of Royalton; children, Carrie Kloss (Kevin Zimmerman) of Royalton, Julie (William) Tiemann of Royalton, Chad Kloss (fiancé Kristi Plafcan) of Rice, Ryan (Kara) Kloss of Royalton, Adam Kloss (fiancé Amber Girtz) of Buckman; grandchildren, Tyler (Kayla Abraham), Brittny (fiancé Eric Skajewski), Elliayna, Brynlee, Keagan, Aubriella, Cambria and Simon; great-grandchildren, Luella and Conway; siblings, David (Diane) Kloss of Royalton, Denise (Jim) Guck of Rice, Mary (Carly) Winscher of Royalton, Paulette Kloss (Rick Beightol) of Oak Grove, MN and Sandi Kloss (fiancé Bernie Girtz) of Bowlus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Genevieve Kloss; sister, Karen Winscher; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Johanna Jendro; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Dale Rahn.

Casket Bearers will be Tyler Tiemann, Eric Skajewski, Kevin Zimmerman, Glen Wollack, Ralph Jendro and Gary Jendro.