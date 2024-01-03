Ronald Leners, 73, Bowlus

January 18, 1950 - January 2, 2024

Ronald Leners, 73 year old resident Bowlus, passed away on Tuesday, January 2 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 9 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN with Father Greg Sauer officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 8 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday. All visitation times will be held at the church in Bowlus. The Military Rites will be conducted by the Bowlus American Legion.

Ronald was born on January 18, 1950 in Little Falls to Lawrence and Irene (Fussy) Leners. He attended and graduated from Royalton High School and Ron attended St. Cloud State for one year. He entered in the Army National Guard for 8 years specializing as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Ronald married the love of his life, Marion Ebnet on September 30, 1972 at St. Mary’s Church in Holdingford. They were married for 51 years. He worked at DeZuriks for 4 years. He started farming and while farming was a rural mail carrier in Bowlus until his retirement. He continued farming and was the Township Supervisor for Two Rivers Township for over 20 years.

Ronald was an amateur baseball player, was in multiple softball leagues, played volleyball and co-ed volleyball for many years. He was an avid deer hunter and trapper and loved to go spear fishing. He was a member of the Bowlus American Legion and a lifetime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus.

Ronald enjoyed playing smear and watching his grandchildren play numerous sports. He loved farming, raising beef cattle, farrowing hogs, adding to his apple orchard and gardening.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Marion; sons, Chris (Carie) Leners of Holdingford, Randy (Roxie) Leners of Holdingford, James (Jenny) Leners of Swanville; grandchildren, Wil, Tyson, Jake, Gracie, Molly, Zoey, Isabelle, Brayden and Calvin; brothers, Kenny (Nancy) Leners of Tullahoma, TN, Allen Leners of Bowlus, Larry (Maxine) Leners of Royalton; sisters, Brenda (Greg) Schoenfelder of Waconia, Sandie (Donald) Ebnet of Holdingford.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Irene Leners.