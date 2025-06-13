Ronald L. Droogsma, 75, St. Joseph

August 9, 1949 - June 5, 2025

Ronald L. Droogsma, age 75 of St. Joseph, MN, passed away on June 5, 2025, at his home. Funeral Services will be Monday, June 23, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Pastor Dallas Smith will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Pease Cemetery in Pease.

Ronald Lee was born to Sidney and Jeanette (VanDyke) Droogsma on August 9, 1949, in Princeton. He graduated from Milaca High School. Ronald married Colleen Gilligan on May 6, 1978. He worked for Hoffman Engineering for 45 years. Ronald enjoyed karaoke, fishing, collecting fishing poles, cameras, and cast-iron frying pans, and thrift store shopping. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ronald is survived by his children, Ryan Droogsma and Alicia (Ben) McElrath; five grandchildren, Dahlton Hastings, Hunter (Katrina) Hastings, Casey McConnell, Oliver McElrath, and Raegan Droogsma; mother, Jeanette Droogsma; siblings, Harlan (Jan) Droogsma, Carol Torkelson, Calvin Droogsma, Donna (Tim) Holmes, David (Monica) Droogsma, Richard (Ruth) Droogsma; and Shirley (Tom) Giroux; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; father, Sidney; and brother, Gerald.