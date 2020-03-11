Ronald J. Gregory, 61, Pearl Lake

October 3, 1958 - March 10, 2020

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake for Ronald J. Gregory, age 61 of Pearl Lake who passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park.

Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Interment will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church in Pearl Lake. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Ronald was born October 3, 1958 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Paul and Lorraine (Sufka) Gregory.

Ron is survived by nieces and nephew, Jacki (Clint Smith) Stockinger of St. Cloud, Kate (Kyle) Meyer of Elk River and Ben (Roni) of Kimball.

He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Rick; and sister, Marilyn Stockinger.