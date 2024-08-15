Ronald D. “Ron” Menk, 84, Paynesville

February 28, 1940 - August 13, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Ronald D. “Ron” Menk, age 84, of Paynesville. Ron passed away peacefully August 13 at Koronis Place. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. The Knights of Columbus will pray a rosary at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the church.

Ron was born February 28, 1940 near Franklin, MN to William and Stella (Schmidt) Menk. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Franklin High School. He served in the U. S. Navy from 1957 – 1961. He married Carol A. “Caidy” Carruth on June 27, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin. He owned a cabinet making business for the majority of his career. After retirement he worked at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville as a handyman for over a decade. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, St. Louis Knights of Columbus Council 3820, Paynesville American Legion Post 271 and a former active member of the Maple Plain Lions. He enjoyed hunting, camping and especially fishing, hosting tournaments and flying into Canada. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sports.

Ron is survived by his son Brian (Wendy) Menk of Paynesville, grandchildren Alanna and Benjamin Menk, and sister-in-law Nancy Johnson as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, wife Caidy (2023), and brother Dennis (Dorothy) Menk.

A special thank you to the staff at Koronis Place and CentraCare Hospice for all the care Ron received.