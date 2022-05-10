Roland “Rollie” N. Weis 97, Sartell

December 31, 1924 - May 8, 2022

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Rollie Weis, age 97, of Sartell who died Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his home in Sartell. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Rollie was born December 31, 1924 in Clear Lake to Phillip and Hazel (Boyer) Weis. He honorably served our country in the U. S. Navy during WW II. Rollie married Janette Almer on April 22, 1945 at Peace United Church of Christ in St. Cloud and they were married for 71 years. He worked as a Teacher of Printing at the St. Cloud Reformatory for 15 years and also was a Funeral Assistant at Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Rollie was a lifetime member of Sartell American Legion Post #277, St. Cloud VFW Post #428, and St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622. He enjoyed woodworking, framing, hunting, fishing, golfing, and traveling with Janette. Rollie was strong willed, generous, and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his daughter, Sue Primus of Sartell; son-in-law, Jan Freier of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Melissa (Mark), Sean (Megan), and Mikah (Jessica); and great grandchildren, Kyle, Dylan, Marin, Kyra, Allie, and Nick. Rollie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janette on May 28, 2016; daughter, Sandi Freier; grandson, Sean Thomas Primus; brother, Phillip Weis; and half-brothers, Jack & Robert Nichol.