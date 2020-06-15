Roger Weber, 90, Sauk Rapids

March 25, 1930 - June 13, 2020

Roger Weber, 90, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of June 13. Roger was born in Pierz to John S and Elizabeth (Dietz) Weber. He served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1954, and then married Mary Rudolph on September 3, 1956 at St. Mathias Catholic Church near Brainerd, MN. Roger was an educator his entire life – as a teacher, elementary principal, driver’s ed instructor, 55 Alive class instructor and, most importantly, as Dad. He held many positions in the McGregor and Foley Lions Clubs for 51 years; he was a District Governor and a Melvin Jones Award recipient. He loved his family, his faith, traveling, working with wood, eating, celebrating life events, and fishing. He and Mary have been members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as Eucharist Minister, Lector and member of the Resurrection Choir.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary; his children: Joan (Mike) Vievering, Diane Weber, Robert (Deborah) Weber, Patti (Daron) Gersch, and James (Terri) Weber; grandchildren: Jason (Lisa) Vievering, Marita (Joshua) Schmitz, Ashley (Steve) Compton, Julie Vievering (Chris Conklin), Kaila (Bryce) Acres, Andre (Liz) Washington, Andrew Weber, Nick (Annie Galloway) Gersch, Marcus (Molly) Vievering, Matthew Weber, Molly (Mitchell) Kollodge, Thomas Weber, Anthony Gersch, and Magdalena Weber; great grandchildren: Zoe & Ethan Compton, Micha, Lucia and Rosalie Schmitz, Evelyn and Kaiden Acres. He is also survived by sisters Mary Konen, Terry (Donald) Zenner and brother Steve (Francie) Weber. He was preceded in death by infant daughter Jean Marie, his parents, and brothers: John Francis, Leo, Ted, and Bernard.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 6:30 on Tuesday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.