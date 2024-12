Roger S. Bruemmer, 67, Richmond

March 6, 1957 - November 30, 2024

The public is invited to a graveside service at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2024, at St. Catherine's Church Cemetery in Farming, MN followed by a social at Trappers Pub and Grub in Farming for Roger S. Bruemmer, age 67, who died November 30, 2024, at Benedictine/Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Roger was born in St. Cloud, MN on March 6, 1957, to Leo and Columbia (Hoeschen) Bruemmer. He drove truck for Joe’s Trucking.

He is survived by his siblings, Mary Lou (Lloyd) Salzl, Gilbert (Judy), Bill, Lloyd (Juanita), Rita (Ralph) Vogt, Nellie (Jeff) Mergen, Mike (Beth) and Patti (Terry) Oehrlein.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Freddy, Jerome and Teddy.