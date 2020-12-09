Roger J. Trobec, 74, St. Stephen

May 23, 1946 - December 8, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be private for Roger J. Trobec, age 74, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at St. Stephen Cemetery in St. Stephen. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Roger was born May 23, 1946 in St. Cloud to Joseph & Hilda (Lubbesmeyer) Trobec. He married Anna Mae Slivnik on February 3, 1968 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Roger proudly served our country in the Army Reserves. He lived in St. Stephen all of his life and was a Biology Teacher and Football Coach at Sartell/St. Stephen High School for 33 years, retiring in 2004. Roger was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church where he was a member of the choir. He was also a member of Friends in Harmony, Jazz Connection, Sartell Knights of Columbus Council 5276, St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622, and the Minnesota Coaches Association. Roger served on the St. Stephen City Council for 28 years and the St. Stephen Fire Department for 36 years where he was Assistant Chief, and a training officer. He enjoyed teaching, coaching, singing, bird watching, and being involved in his community. Roger was a passionate, thoughtful, honorable, and selfless man. In his heart and what drove him in all his endeavors, was his passion and commitment as an educator to have a positive impact on those he taught, coached, and had the pleasure to serve and serve with.

Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anna Mae of St. Stephen; sons and daughters, Stephen of St. Stephen, Garrett (Erin) of Lino Lakes, Jacquelyn Alexenko of Sartell, Mary Jo (Evan) Byl of Sheldon, IA, Paul (Angela) of Sartell, Anne Marie Trobec (Mason Shaney) of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Gregory (Parvaneh) of Maple Grove; brothers and sister, Gerald (Jeanette), Larry, Mary Lee Vouk, and Ray (Karen) all of St. Stephen; and grandchildren, Cullen, Caitlin, Luka, Ryder, Michael, Renee, Oliver, and Nora; and many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Luretta; brother, Joseph; sisters-in-law, Bernadette and Frannie Trobec; brother-in-law, John Vouk; and nephews, Ken and Jeff Trobec.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Stephen Fire Department Equipment Fund, c/o City of St. Stephen, 2 6th Ave. SE, St. Stephen, MN 56375.

Link to livestream video of funeral (December 12, 2020 @ 3:00 PM) can be found at www.williamsdingmann.com