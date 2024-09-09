Roger F. Bautch, 80, Waite Park

January 28, 1944 - September 8, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Roger F. Bautch, age 80 of Waite Park who passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Interment will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church.

Roger was born January 28, 1944 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Paul and Irene (Prow) Bautch. He served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant (E-6). Roger was employed by the Burlington Northern Railroad for 10 years and later Mid-State Tile until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, telling jokes and riding his scooter. After retirement he loved to wheel and deal, buying and selling boats and real estate. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great granddaughter and his dog Mazee.

Roger is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connie; children, Steven (Cindy) of St. Cloud, Leah (Chris) Aleshire of Cold Spring, Holly (Neil) Andruschak of Rice; seven grandchildren, Alex, Chase (Abby), Logan (Tess), Tyler, Maddie, Alison and Brooke; and great granddaughter, Oakley; siblings, Jim of Brainerd, Joe of St. Cloud, Fran of Pharr, Texas, Vicky Gully of St. Cloud and Barb Smallbrock of Donna, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Paul “Tiny”.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.