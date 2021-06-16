Robyn K. Cellette, 65, Milaca

February 18, 1956 - June 15, 2021

Robyn K. Cellette, age 65 of Milaca, MN, passed away peacefully at the Sunrise Village of Milaca on June 15, 2021. Robyn Kyle (Leko) Cellette was born on February 18, 1956, in St. Paul. She graduated from Harding High School and went on to work as a CNA and PCA for many years. Robyn struggled her whole life with her health, being the youngest pediatric patient to receive a hip replacement in Minnesota. Although she had many struggles, she was always determined to keep going.

Robyn was a caring person always willing to take care of other people’s problems before her own. Some of her favorite things she enjoyed were playing cards, fishing, sunbathing, working out to Madonna, fighting over Sara Lee cake, and playing Tic-Tac-Toe with her grandkids. She will be remembered for her intelligence and her caring spirit.

Robyn is survived by her children, Katie Cellette, Sarah (Sean) Hary, and Aden (Larissa) Thovson; grandchildren, Austin and Elizabeth Titus (with their dad, Randy Titus), and Olivia, Lillian, and Briella Hary; and sister, Debra Meyers. She is preceded in death by her parents.