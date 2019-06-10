Robert E. Schmidtz, 54, Pierz

March 1, 1965 - June 9, 2019

Robert E. Schmidtz, 54 year old resident of Pierz died Sunday, June 9 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 13 at 10:30 A.M. at St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup with Fr. David Maciej officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12 from 4:00-8:00 P.M at St. Johns Nepomuk Catholic Church Service and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Robert Eugene Schmidtz was born March 1, 1965 in Little Falls to the Donald and Margaret “Caroline” (Wruck ) Schmidtz. He attended and graduated from Pierz Healy High School. After his schooling he worked at Performance Food Company in Rice in production sanitation for many years. Robert enjoyed antique John Deere tractors, collecting toy tractors anything John Deere. Robert was a faithful member of St. Johns Nepomuk Catholic Church where he served as a Sacristan and Eucharistic Minister. He was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus, District Deputy with the Knights of Columbus and member of the Greater Two Cylinder Club and the MCCL.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Margaret “Caroline” Schmidtz of Lastrup; siblings, Jerry (Roci) Schmidtz of Little Falls, Allen (Misty) Schmidtz of Ham Lake, Dale (Diane) Schmidtz of Pierz, Loren Schmidtz of Pierz, Mark (Mandy) of Pierz, Patricia (Lonnie) Karnes of Parkers Prairie, Donna Girtz of Pierz, Barb (Ron) Specker of Little Falls, Eileen (Jim) Espelien of Little Falls, Angie (David) Wise of Basehor, KS, Stephanie (Dan) Talberg of Freeport and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Johns Nepomuk Church or Holy Trinity Catholic Schools.