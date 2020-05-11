Robert “Bob” “Skinny” Loesch, 74, Marty

October 12, 1945 - May 6, 2020

A private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Marty, MN for Robert “Bob” “Skinny” Loesch, age 74, who died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home.

Bob was born in Richmond, MN to Killian and LaVerne (Krueger) Loesch. He married Janet Robasse on December 1, 2012 in Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN.

Bob enjoyed his sports; he played and coached the Pearl Lake Lakers baseball team along with coaching a little league baseball team in St. Augusta. He loved to help others with anything that he could do and was a perfectionist when it came to anything he did; especially his yard and his neighbors’ yard. Bob worked for the Block Company in Kimball and maintenance for Coborn’s/Cash Wise for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; stepson, Jeremy Robasse; step-grandchildren, Damian Fiedler, Gauge, and Athena Robasse; sisters, Donna Mae Knapek, and Beatrice (Dennis) Kenning; nephews, Joe, Tim, and Brian Knapek and Brad Kenning.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darrel; stepson, David Robasse and brother-in-law, Francis Knapek.