Robert “Bob” Dingmann, 62, Richmond

September 23, 1958 - July 18, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Robert “Bob” Dingmann, age 62, who died Sunday as a result of a UTV accident. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 1 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Monday morning in the church gathering space.

Bob was born on September 23, 1958, in St. Cloud, MN to Jerome and Bernie (Olmscheid) Dingmann. He was a co-owner of Dingmann Brothers Construction. Bob enjoyed cutting firewood, hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, happy hour with friends, and spending time with family. Bob was always willing to help anyone in need and will be missed by many.

Survivors include his siblings, Gerald, Judy (Hank) Schafer, Steve (Grace), Tom (Bonnie), Dennis (Janelle), Rick (Lori); 2 nieces and 10 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Bruce Cesar.