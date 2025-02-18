Rita Mae Rengel, 89, St. Cloud

April 16, 1935 - February 15, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2025 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud for Rita Mae Rengel who passed away at Country Manor on Saturday. Rev. Doug Liebsch will officiate and entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church.

Rita was born on April 16, 1935 in St. Cloud to Mathias and Rose (Gerding) Miller. She married James Zirbes on October 8, 1955 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. After James’ death she married Robert Rengel on December 26, 1969 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rita was a sociable person who volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital, was an election judge, worked at Curry’s Photography, and also was on the decorating committee at St. Marcus Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, watching cardinals, and especially spending time with her family. Rita was happiest with dirt on her hands when she was planting flowers.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Henry of Princeton, Scott (Julie) Zirbes of Clearwater, and Lisa Zirbes of Green Bay; grandchildren, David, Scott, Maurice, Troy, and Donald Henry, Cassie (Kyle) Burklund, and Kyle (Hannah) Zirbes; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Wells; and siblings, James (Denae) Miller of Sartell, Janet (John) McHugh of Alexandria, and Joan Haider of St. Cloud. Rita is preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert.

Rita’s family meant the world to her and she will truly be missed.