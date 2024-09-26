Rita M. Bartl, 85, Sauk Rapids

October 27, 1938 - September 26, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Rita M. Bartl, 85 who passed away Thursday at her home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach, Rev. Ralph Zimmerman and Rev. Eugen Doyle will concelebrate and burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery in New Ulm. Visitation will be 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Rita was born October 27, 1938 in New Ulm to Anton “Tony” and Marcella “Sally” (Simmet) Bartl. She graduated from New Ulm High School in 1956. Rita then attended Mankato State University graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1960. She taught first grade in Waconia for 2 years, Lincoln Elementary in New Ulm for 2 years. Rita worked at the St. Francis Campus in Little Falls, started the day care at First Methodist and ran the town Deli. Rita taught third grade at St. Bonafice in Cold Spring for 20 years. Rita married John Haughton on April 11, 1986 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Rita was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, she sang in choir, worked in the office, helped decorate the vestibule and on weekends was a Eucharistic Minister at the St. Cloud Hospital. She also helped with fundraisers at St. Boniface School. Rita enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to England, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Bahamas, Croatia, Florida Keys, Maine, New York, Boston and California. She enjoyed her time volunteering and serving others at Sacred Heart. She loved parties and John said it was so much fun being married to Rita.

Rita is survived by her husband of 38 years, John Houghton of Sauk Rapids; twin sister, Ruth Mowan of New Ulm; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rosemary (Otto) Werner.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.