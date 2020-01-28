Rita Carter, 94, Foley

October 30, 1925 - January 25, 2020

Rita Carter, age 94, of Foley died peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Country Manor Healthcare Center in Sartell. Mass of Christian Burial for Rita will be10:30 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM Wednesday at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Rita Lucille Cielinski Carter was born October 30, 1925 in Alberta Township, Benton County, the daughter of Joseph and Veronica (Broda) Cielinski. She graduated from Foley High School and went on to Franklin School of Practical Nursing. She worked as an LPN at the Foley Nursing Center for 23 years. On May 29, 1948, Rita was united in marriage with Leo H. Carter of Portageville, MO. The couple made their home in Pueblo, CO and lived there 20 years. After the passing of her husband, she raised her family in Foley. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and enjoyed doing craft work for the church bazaar. She was a wonderful caregiver and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Manor for all their care and compassion shown to Rita during her time there.

Rita is survived by her children: Greg (Debbie) of Pueblo, CO, Lynn (Tom) Stigsell of Sartell, and David ‘Henry’ of Foley; 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a sister, Mary Ann (Howard) Mills as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Catherine Watson and Theresa Dimond and a brother, Tom Cielinski.