Richard “Zeke” Zilka, 72, Hillman

November 12, 1947 - October 11, 2020

Richard “Zeke” Zilka, 72-Year-old resident of Hillman, MN died Sunday, October 11 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 19 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 18 and from 9:30-10:30 A.M. on Monday all at the church. The family ask those attending to please respect the Covid-19 guidelines with social distancing and please wear a mask.

A full and complete notice will follow.