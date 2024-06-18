Richard W. Carling, 79, Milaca

June 27, 1944 - June 11, 2024

Richard W. Carling, age 79 of Milaca, MN, passed away at his home on June 11, 2024, due to a farm accident while doing what he loved most. In honor of Richard’s wishes, a private family graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.

Richard Warren was born to Carl and Selma (Olson) Carling on June 27, 1944 in Princeton. He grew up on a dairy farm, graduated from Princeton High School in 1962, and enlisted in the United States Army National Guard. He married Dixie Siffing on February 19, 1973. Together they raised dairy cattle and their family. Known for his unwavering hard work and dedication, Richard took the utmost pride in all things including family, farming, and friends.

Richard will be deeply missed by his wife, Dixie; children, Debbie Kurth of Princeton, Deanne Kurth of Princeton, Angie (Terry) Frantesl of Princeton, Robert Carling of Milaca, and Julie Carling of Iowa; four grandchildren, Nik Kurth, Alex, Drew, and Jase Frantesl; brothers, Donald of Milaca, Kenneth (Carol) of Princeton, and Dean (Vickie) of Milaca; several nieces and nephews, other close relatives and friends; and the many people who met him on the road during his frequent trips around the block “old-folksing” with the dog.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant sons, Richard Warren, Jr. and David James; and his sister-in-law, Amy Carling.