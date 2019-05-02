Richard ‘Richie’ Halfman Jr., 53, Clearwater

April 14, 1966 - May 1, 2019

Richard 'Richie' Halfman Jr., age 53 of Clearwater, passed away May 1, 2019 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minnesota after a short illness. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home. Memorial are preferred to the Richard Halfman Memorial Fund at the Falcon Bank in Foley.

Richard 'Richie' Halfman Jr., was born on April 14, 1966 in St. Cloud, MInnesota to Richard and Barbara Jenson. He grew up in the Foley area and moved to Florida where he lived for nearly 15 years. Richie was a member of the 49ers Union and worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years. He moved to Clearwater, Minnesota in 2018. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Richie's life revolved around his sons and step children. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Denise, Clearwater; father and his wife, Dick (Gerri) Halfman, St. Cloud; mother, Barbara (Michael) Hall, St. Cloud; sons and step-daughters: Tristin Halfman, Tanner Halfman, Elizabeth Haines, Katherine Haines and sisters: Kim Jenson, Brenda Fraley, Wendy Halfman, Kelly Fisher and Deb Heying. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.