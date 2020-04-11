Richard P. Osfalg, 86, Sauk Rapids

February 26, 1934 - April 6, 2020

Richard P. Osfalg age 86 of Sauk Rapids, MN passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud at a later date. Internment will take place at Assumption Cemetery following the service.daniel f

Richard was born in Rockville on February 26, 1934 to the late Joseph and Appolonia (Waltzing) Osfalg. He worked for Northwest Concrete 1955 to 1964, Borgert Concrete 1964 to 1979 and Frigidaire until he retired. Richard loved going on long walks, telling stories about growing up on the family farm, but most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his children; one son Dale Osfalg of Avon, six daughters, Ruth (Ray Larson) Daniels of Sauk Rapids, Linda (Donald) Hoffarth of St. Cloud, Janet (Terry) Daly of Waite Park, Sharon (Jay) Sandberg of Clear Lake, Diane (David) Toulouse of St. Cloud, Deborah (Mike) Meyer of Waite Park, seventeen grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Theresa, daughter Marlene, two great-grandsons Bryan and David, daughter-in-law Peggy Osfalg.