Richard O. Pallow, 88, New Brighton

September 10, 1931 - April 26, 2020

Richard O. Pallow age 88 of New Brighton, Minnesota passed away at his home on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Dick was born on September 10, 1931, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Frank and Magdeline (Landwehr) Pallow. He married Lucille Schulte on September 16, 1950 at St. Joseph’s Catholic church in St. Joseph. Dick owned and operated Pallow Precision Gear for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife Lucille; children, Tom (Cheri) Pallow of Cambridge, Jean Daniels of New Brighten, and Mike (Darla) of New Brighten; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Bernie Schuster, Bill Pallow, Jack Pallow, and Frankie DeMars; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick is was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; sister, Margie Brandenburg; infant sister, Genevieve.

Mass of Christian Burial was held privately.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.