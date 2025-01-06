Richard M. Decker, 95, Cold Spring

May 21, 1929 - January 2, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Richard M. Decker, age 95, who died January 2, 2025, at Benedictine Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from Noon to 1:15 p.m. January 9, 2025, at St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Rich was born in Cold Spring to Math and Theresia (Rausch) Decker. He married Evelyn Donnay on September 27, 1951, in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Watkins, MN. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Rich worked for the Cold Spring Granite Company for 37 years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, deer hunting, and playing cards. Rich was a member of St. Boniface Parish, Cold Spring Legion, and the VFW.

He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Evie; children, Donna Ledbetter, Mike Decker, Will (Jenny) Decker; grandson, Jay; sisters, Theresia Thomes and Barbara Schmitt.

He is preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters.