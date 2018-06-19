Richard “Dick” M. Veal, 72, St. Francis

July 4, 1945 - June 18, 2018

Richard “Dick” M. Veal passed away at his home in St. Francis on Monday, June 18, 2018. Dick was born in Minneapolis, MN, to the late Garrett and Rosella (Stanley) Veal on July 4, 1945.

For most of his professional career, Dick was a truck driver or delivery person for various companies with the latest being Ryder. Dick enjoyed being active in the Senior Citizens Club in St. Francis, MN.

Dick enjoyed cars, birds, drawing pictures, listening to music, watching TV (Yogi Bear and Road Runner), arts and crafts, was a good mechanic, loved family get togethers, and his favorite dog, Luna. Dick had a couple of sayings he was known for, if someone upset him, he would say “Throw a rock at him.” Another saying was “say goodnight Ma’am” at the end of his phone calls.

Dick is survived by his sons, Richard A. (Joan) Veal of Sauk Rapids, James Veal of Minneapolis, and Michael (Patty) Veal of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Bernita (Ray) Loken of Princeton, Roxanne Devlin of Lake City, MN, and Betty Compton of Fridley, MN; brothers, Robert Veal of Sauk Center, MN, and William Veal of Ogilvie, MN.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Roy and Wayne Veal.

There will be a Service of Remembrance at a later date.