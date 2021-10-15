Richard “Dick” Dean Schulstad, 72, Waite Park

June 1, 1949 – October 11, 2021

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Richard Dean Schulstad, age 72, of Waite Park, will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Monday, October 18th, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Saint Cloud. A private burial will be held at a later date. Richard died at Edenbrook of Saint Cloud on Monday, October 11, 2021.

Dick was born June 1, 1949, in Thief River Falls to Kenneth and Agnes (Olson) Schulstad. He married Diane Swan on November 25, 1971, in Saint Cloud. Following the marriage, they moved to Little Falls, MN, where Dick was a dedicated store manager for Coborn’s from 1978 – 1992. In November 1992, Dick and Diane moved to Baxter, MN, where they opened and operated Star Foods. Dick retired and moved to Waite Park in 1997.

Dick was an avid hunter and fisherman. Last hunting season, Dick proudly shot a 10 point buck on his friends’ farm in Saint Cloud. When Dick wasn’t hunting, he enjoyed fishing trips at Shannons’ Camp, in Ontario, Canada. Dick also enjoyed playing blackjack and poker, as well as hosting back yard BBQ’s, grilling turkey, with family and friends.

Dick is survived by his children; Erik (Jennifer) Schulstad, Vermont; Beth (Scott) Doeden, Saint Joseph; sister and brothers; Kathleen Brobst, James Schulstad, and Craig Schulstad. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Dylan Titus, Emma Doeden, Amelia Doeden, Abbigail Doeden, and Ella Doeden.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Diane Schulstad.