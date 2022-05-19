Richard “Brutus” Ethen, 79, Richmond

April 30, 1943 - May 18, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Richard “Brutus” Ethen, age 79, who died Wednesday at his home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church gathering space.

Brutus was born on April 30, 1943, in St. Cloud, MN to Alphonse “Smokey” and Lucille (Schefers) Ethen. He married Ruth Lemke on May 28, 1966, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond. Brutus enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and making apple strudel. He was a member of St. Peter & Paul Parish.

He is survived by his children, Tammy (Matt Lewitzke), Shirley (Dale) Claussen, John; grandchildren, Brittany (Ryan Johnson) Ethen, Dialante Ethen; great-grandchildren, Marisa, Shahsiah, Remy; siblings, Dennis V. (Ann Marie), Leroy “Geatz” (Doris), David L., Karla J. (Mark) Wittrock, and Sharon Gates.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (7/7/21); parents; siblings, Wayne S. and an infant sister.