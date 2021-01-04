Richard Allen Ostlund, 73, St. Cloud

June 20, 1947 - December 28, 2020

A private funeral service will be on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Richard Allen Ostlund, age 73 of St. Cloud. He died on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. Pastor Tim Lindhorst will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery at Almora, MN. Visitation will also be private on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Daniel Funeral Home. Richard “Dick” was born on June 20, 1947, the son of Warde E. and Ethel (Pease) Ostlund in Minneapolis, MN. He grew up in Osakis, MN where he attended school and graduated from high school in 1965. After high school he enlisted into the U.S. Army for a short time, but received a medical discharge and then went to drafting school receiving a Associates Degree in Drafting. He was united in marriage to Cheryl M. Wark on March 30, 1968 in Almora, MN. Two daughters were born to this union. They then lived in Minneapolis, MN where Dick work at Electric Machinery. In 1976 they moved to St. Cloud, MN and Dick went to work at Brown Boveri Electric until 1982 when he took a position at Electrolux where he worked as an engineer until 2009, when he retired. He then went to work part-time at Walmart in Sartell, MN until 2019. He was very active in youth soccer coaching the “Rowdies” in St. Cloud Youth Soccer 1978 to 2006. He officiated local high school soccer games from 1981 to 2006. Was a member of the Sherwood Forest Association in Lake Shore, MN. Was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN and was a season super fan and season ticket holder of the Minnesota Vikings since 1999. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl on January 2, 2015. He is survived by; two daughters, Christine (Jason) and Cynthia (Shaun); two grandchildren, Ashlee and Keegan, one great granddaughter Braelyn; one sister, one brother, one half-brother, two step brothers, one step sister; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.