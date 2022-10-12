Rhythm and Brews This Sunday less than an hour from St. Cloud
Fall is definitely here! And it's time to enjoy everything that Minnesota and Fall have to offer. One of the things that is popular is craft beers. Breweries are popping up all over, and many events surrounding it.
This is an event happening this weekend in Brooklyn Center. It's called Rhythm and Brews. This event is happening this Sunday from 1 to 5pm. There's craft beer, seltzers, ready to drink beverages along with some food trucks too.
The setting for this event is the rustic feel of the Heritage Center located at 6155 Earle Brown Dr. in Brooklyn Center. Minnesota Monthly started this event this year as a first and hopefully annual event.
Rhythm & Brews is complete with a cornhole (aka “bags”) tournament, firepits, food trucks, beverage samples, local artisans, and live music from The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack. This single-afternoon event is sure to deliver on all the fall vibes. Sample local and national beers, seltzers, RTDs, spirits and wine, guests can also enjoy live music and games, all included with the purchase of a ticket.
Tickets for the event are $35. And you can purchase here. 50% of the proceeds go to M Health Fairview Foundation.
If you are interested in who the vendors will be, there is quite a list. You can see the full list here.
