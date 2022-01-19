September 16, 1966 - January 18, 2022

Rhonda Zilka age 55, of Randall passed away on January 18, 2022 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, January 24, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. Fr. Jimmy Joseph will officiate and burial will take place at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall and again on Monday from 10:00 AM until the start of service at the church.

Due to new covid restrictions masks will be required.

A full and complete notice to follow.