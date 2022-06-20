Rev. Harvey I. Ehlers, 91, Sauk Rapids

June 2, 1931 - June 19, 2022

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Rev. Harvey I. Ehlers, age 91, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. David Hinz and Rev. John Beck will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service on Thursday also at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Rev. Harvey was born on June 2, 1931 in Carroll, IA to Julius and Minnie (Wilfang) Ehlers. He graduated from Concordia College in St. Paul. Rev. Harvey then went to Concordia Seminary in Springfield, IL. He was united in marriage to Adeline Schultz on June 2, 1956 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Rev. Harvey served as a Pastor in Baryard, NE, St. John and Peace Lutheran Church in Claremont, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owatonna, St. Stephan Lutheran Church in Fullerton, CA, St. John’s Lutheran in Sherburn, Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids and Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. He was also a member of the Great River Rotary Club, and Lions Club in Sherburn. He loved traveling and had the opportunity to visit the Holy Land three times and Germany. Rev. Harvey also enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. Most importantly, family was everything to him. He loved fellowship and food with family.

Rev. Harvey is survived by his children, Corinne (Bill) Brolsma of Rochester and Mark (Paula) Ehlers of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Brady (Kelsey) Brolsma, Kara (Chris) Passmore, Morgan Ehlers, and Brad Ehlers; and sisters-in-law, Lola Ehlers of Arcadia, IA, Jeanette Schultz of Minneapolis, and Dottie Kimbler of Paynesville. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings, Elmer, Albert, Vernon, Harold, Ruth Novak, Dorothy Bernstrauch, and Wilbert; and brother-in-law, Wallace Schultz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hour Ministries, and Good Shepherd Community.

Special thanks to the staff of Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, especially the Memory Care Unit for all of their care and support.