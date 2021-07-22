Ren Fest Pre-Party Sunday at Mall of America Rotunda

It's coming... the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. We missed out on this last year, and it's one of the most eclectic, and fun events of the late summer in Minnesota.

There are themed weekends, food, drinks, art fair type things, live music and skits, contests, and fundraising opportunities.

This year they are celebrating their 50th anniversary! And they will have a pre-party at the Mall of America's rotunda. This pre-party is happening this Sunday, July 25th from 11am to 5pm. What can you expect from this family friendly pre-party? The event that has been introduced on their Facebook page says this:

So, it might be a great weekend to head to the Mall of America, enjoy some free air conditioning and enjoy everything that is the Ren Fest. Bring the family, get out of the heat and humidity and see some fun activities that will set you up for the upcoming Ren Fest that begins August 21st and will run weekends and Labor Day through October 3rd. The time is all of those weekends from 9am to 7pm and happens rain or shine.

