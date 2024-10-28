Record Highs Possible to Start the Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News)—Over the next two days, we'll be flirting with record-high temperatures.
The forecast for Monday calls for a high of 73. The record high for this date is 73, set in 1912.
Tuesday the record high was 74 set in 1937 and in 1950. The forecast is calling for a high of 72.
The average high temperature for St. Cloud this time of the year is 49.
A cool front will bring Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few storms may be strong to severe, possibly producing strong wind gusts or hail.
