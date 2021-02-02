Raymond “Ray” J. Middendorf, 93, St. Joseph

December 24, 1927 - January 30, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Raymond “Ray” J. Middendorf. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Ray was born on December 24, 1927 in Richmond to Joseph and Catherine (Mandernach) Middendorf. He was united in marriage to Armella Winter on September 8, 1951 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Ray proudly served our country in the United States Army in the 11th Airborne Division from 1950-1952. He has lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life and worked 27 years at the VA Hospital as a Nursing Assistant. Ray had a strong faith and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Catholic Aid. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Sauk Rapids, American Legion Post 428 in Waite Park, St. Cloud Eagles Club 622, and St. Cloud Moose Lodge. Ray enjoyed trains, tractors, reading, watching TV, going for walks, fishing, playing cards, coffee clutch, gardening, and had a love for nature. He was a generous and thoughtful man who was fun and had a great sense of humor. Ray was a wonderful Husband, Father, and Grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.

Ray is survived by his wife of 69 years, Armella of St. Joseph; children, Pamela Petersen (Daniel Dierkhising) of Longville, Sheila (Jonathan Schuefler) Middendorf of Sartell, Cheryl Middendorf (Malcom Hollis) of Marana, AZ, Kenneth Middendorf of Avon, and Keith Middendorf of Sauk Rapids; son in law, Tom Weaver of Grandy, NC; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Weaver; infant son, Neal; sisters, Erma Willing, MaryAnn Mackedanz, Magdalene Mehr, and Hildegard Niewind; brothers, Alex, Richard, Othmar, Norbert, James, and Ben.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares.